Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 8,250 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 313,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

