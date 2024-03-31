Sharper & Granite LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 2,877,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,343. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

