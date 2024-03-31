Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 29th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Technology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the third quarter worth about $49,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the first quarter worth about $312,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STSS remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Sharps Technology has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.58.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
