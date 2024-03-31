Shift4 Payments’ (FOUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

