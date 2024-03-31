Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPE. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

