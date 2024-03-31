Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Expands By 47.6%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 29th total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWIN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. AERWINS Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.06.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

