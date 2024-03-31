Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Expands By 47.6%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 29th total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWIN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AWIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. AERWINS Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.06.
About AERWINS Technologies
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
