Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Drops By 23.5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 29th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Price Performance

AIH stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

