Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Expands By 49.6%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.15.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
