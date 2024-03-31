Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Expands By 49.6%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.15.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

