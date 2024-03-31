Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expands By 28.2%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 29th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,097. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

