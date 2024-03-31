Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Rises By 44.7%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 29th total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Down 1.9 %

CBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. 144,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,396.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

