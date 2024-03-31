Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Decreases By 36.6%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the February 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

