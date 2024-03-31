Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 30.7%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 29th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 41,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,144. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Decibel Cannabis
