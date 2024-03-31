Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 30.7%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 29th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 41,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,144. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.