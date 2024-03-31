Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Increases By 62.5%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ETST opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Earth Science Tech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc in March 2014.

