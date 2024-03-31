Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expands By 60.9%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 29th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

EDAP opened at $7.35 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edap Tms by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

