Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Drops By 36.8%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,296,600 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 8,377,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 569.5 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

