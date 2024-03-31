Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Drops By 36.8%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,296,600 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 8,377,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 569.5 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.60.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
