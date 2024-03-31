Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Rises By 17.6%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of ENIC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 488,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,432. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 127.33%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 789,016 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 1,113,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,552,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 447,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

