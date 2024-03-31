Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Grows By 31.6%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$6.78.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

