Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Rises By 65.3%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FTRI stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

