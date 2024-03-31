Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Grows By 18.1%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 29th total of 100,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,202.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of FET opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

