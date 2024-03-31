Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Grows By 53.3%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 82.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

