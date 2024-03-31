Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Drops By 21.8%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Grupo México Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

