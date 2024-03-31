Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Drops By 21.8%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Grupo México Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $5.99.
About Grupo México
