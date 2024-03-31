Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Increases By 48.5%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the February 29th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.1 %
HSII stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 118,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 114,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $2,870,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $2,730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
