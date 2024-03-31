Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Increases By 48.5%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the February 29th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.1 %

HSII stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 118,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 114,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $2,870,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $2,730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.