Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Decreases By 20.6%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,573.0 days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Orion Oyj stock remained flat at $47.16 during trading on Friday. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
