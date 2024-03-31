Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Decreases By 20.6%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,573.0 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Oyj stock remained flat at $47.16 during trading on Friday. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, dexdor and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

