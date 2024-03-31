Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Drops By 35.3%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,941,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,294.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PGEJF remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Pgs Asa has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

