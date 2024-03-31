Short Interest in Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Declines By 33.3%

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pinnacle Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PBNK stock remained flat at $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817. Pinnacle Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

