Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increases By 39.0%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Repsol Stock Up 0.1 %
REPYY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.71. 80,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Repsol has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
