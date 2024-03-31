Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increases By 39.0%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Repsol Stock Up 0.1 %

REPYY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.71. 80,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Repsol has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on Repsol

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.