Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Decreases By 17.1%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Saipem Trading Down 3.8 %

SAPMY opened at $0.46 on Friday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

