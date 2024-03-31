Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Decreases By 17.1%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Saipem Trading Down 3.8 %
SAPMY opened at $0.46 on Friday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
About Saipem
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.