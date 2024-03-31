Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 21.7%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Spectral Medical Price Performance
Shares of EDTXF stock remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. 3,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,880. Spectral Medical has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Spectral Medical
