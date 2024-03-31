Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 21.7%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

Shares of EDTXF stock remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. 3,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,880. Spectral Medical has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

