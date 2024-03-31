Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Expands By 25.5%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 175.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Summit State Bank Price Performance

SSBI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

