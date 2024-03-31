Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Expands By 63.6%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swvl Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWVLW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 24,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,428. Swvl has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

