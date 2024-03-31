Short Interest in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Grows By 63.6%

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TETE. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,279,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,474,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

TETE stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.