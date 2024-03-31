Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Increases By 42.2%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 29th total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Travelzoo stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 136.51% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

