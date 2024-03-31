Short Interest in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expands By 64.1%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,130 shares of company stock worth $21,299,958. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $229.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.47. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

