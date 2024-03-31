Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 34.3%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 662,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,267. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.