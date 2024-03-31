Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 34.3%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 662,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,267. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,391,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,539,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,364,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.