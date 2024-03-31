Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Grows By 56.7%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the February 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VivoPower International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $1.38 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VivoPower International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VivoPower International by 398.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VivoPower International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 495,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Featured Stories

