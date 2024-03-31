Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Expands By 38.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Up 3.5 %

WXXWY opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.84.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.