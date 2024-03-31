SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

SIBN opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.15. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $375,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SI-BONE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

