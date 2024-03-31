SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
