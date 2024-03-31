SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.