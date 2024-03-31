SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.