Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,314,000 after acquiring an additional 820,801 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 762,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 105.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after acquiring an additional 694,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

