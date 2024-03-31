Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sinclair news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBGI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,420. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -20.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

