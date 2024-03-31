Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 29th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,077. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. Sleep Number had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $429.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.



Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

