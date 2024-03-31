SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 29th total of 154,360,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 30,108,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,222,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,096,000 after buying an additional 1,567,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 826,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.