Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.