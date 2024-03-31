SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0997 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CWB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

