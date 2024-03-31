SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. 4,443,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

