SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Declares Dividend of $0.19

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS STOT opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $50.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

