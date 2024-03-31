SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 459,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,783. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

