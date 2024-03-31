SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Announces $0.14 Dividend

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1423 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. 18,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,598. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.