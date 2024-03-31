SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $35,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

