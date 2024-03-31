SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,594 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

